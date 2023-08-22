ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has detained the director of Iqra University, Islamabad campus for allegedly harassing female students.

The accused, identified as Rizwan Barri, was held in the federal capital as the imposter made fake media accounts of victim girls, and shared indecent content with other people on social sites.

FIA lodged a case against the accused under the PECA Act, as he harassed dozen of female students. Many girls reportedly decided against pursuing the degree in the varsity, due to the constant blackmailing.

As Barri’s arrest made headlines, Iqra University Islamabad has distanced itself from its former director.

In a response to the local news outlet, the private varsity claimed that Barri has been sacked for some time as he procured his appointment using fabricated documents and degrees.

Sexual crimes against women are one of the evils that marred Pakistani society and are a matter of great concern, but there is no drop in new cases despite government steps to address and combat this issue.

Last month, shocking allegations unearthed drug abuse, and sexual exploitation at Islamia University of Bahawalpur.