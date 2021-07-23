Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain blessed with baby boy

Congratulations continue to pour in on as Pakistan’s celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain blessed with their first child.

Yasir Hussain announced the birth of the baby boy on Instagram. Sharing a beautiful picture of the newborn named Kabir Hussain, he wrote: “Alhamdulillah.Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Minal Khan, Hina Khawaja, Amar Khan are among the celebrities who have extended congratulations to the couple on the occasion.

The couple tied the knot in December 2019 while they had been in the headlines ever since Yasir proposed Iqra at an award show.

Back in May this year, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first baby.

They had announced the news on Instagram. Sharing photos and videos, Iqra Aziz wrote: “ALHAMDULILLAH, Arriving July 2021 INSHALLAH”.

Sharing a photo with hubby Yasir Hussain, she said: “You have been an amazing partner through out this beautiful journey my love. I can’t thank ALLAH enough for making you mine. Taking care of all my mood swings, meals, OCD’s, rest and what not. I am so happy to be starting a family with a man like you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

The Suno Chanda star shared a couple of videos of ‘Godh Bharai” event or baby shower ceremony. Aziz can be seen showing off her baby bump while beaming with a wide smile.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/baat-pakki-saboor-aly-gets-engaged-to-ali-ansar/