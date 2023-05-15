Iqra Aziz trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz rose to fame as the 25-year-old made her presence felt. From acting to sizzling shoots, Iqra made her name in the industry with her every avatar.

The Kissey Apna Kahein star is an avid user of Instagram and other social platforms and is often praised for her bold fashion sense and acting talent, despite the fact that her bold persona lands her in hot waters at times.

She lately appeared in another photoshoot as the diva flaunted her flamboyance donning a Barbie pink skirt. The mother of one completed her look with ivory footwear as she played with light, raising the temperature high.

As her recent clicks went viral, desi trolls bashed her in the comment section, raising questions about her wardrobe choices.

Social Media Reactions

Aziz, known for her talent and fashion sense, gained popularity for her performances in various television dramas and has become a style icon in the industry. Her fashion choices are often trendy, chic, and versatile, reflecting her youthful personality.