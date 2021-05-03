Iqra Aziz shows off baby bump in latest ‘Godh Bharai’ video

KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrated couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expected their first baby.

They announced the news on Instagram on Sunday. Sharing photos and videos, Iqra Aziz wrote: “ALHAMDULILLAH, Arriving July 2021 INSHALLAH”.

Sharing a photo with hubby Yasir Hussain, she said: “You have been an amazing partner through out this beautiful journey my love. I can’t thank ALLAH enough for making you mine. Taking care of all my mood swings, meals, OCD’s, rest and what not. I am so happy to be starting a family with a man like you”.

The Suno Chanda star shared a couple of videos of ‘Godh Bharai” event or baby shower ceremony. Aziz can be seen showing off her baby bump while beaming with a wide smile.

Yasir and Iqra Aziz tied the knot on December 28, 2019.

Celebrities and fans have extended congratulations to the to-be-parents.

