Iqra Aziz comes under fire over new bold pictures

Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz is often praised for her stunning performances in local dramas as she continued to woo fans with her all avatars.

From Khuda Aur Muhabbat to Jhooti, Pakistani diva turned heads with her several projects.

Lately, Iqra was on vacation enjoying a vacation with her family members, which are doing rounds on social media. The pictures show the actor wearing a short top which was labeled as vulgar by many social media users. As her recent clicks went viral, desi trolls bashed her in the comment section, raising questions about her wardrobe choices.

courtesy: iiqraaziz/Insatgram

For the unversed, Iqra is an avid user of Instagram and other social platforms and is often praised for her bold fashion sense and acting talent, despite the fact that her bold persona lands her in hot waters at times.

Aziz, known for her talent and fashion sense, gained popularity for her performances in various television dramas and has become a style icon in the industry. Her fashion choices are often trendy, chic, and versatile, reflecting her youthful personality.