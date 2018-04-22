Iqbal’s poetry provides guidance for life

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The death anniversary of the Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal was observed in his native city on Saturday. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for peace, national integrity, prosperity and development. Quran Khwani was also held at Iqbal Manzil here, under the auspices of Bazm-i-Iqbal Sialkot, in which a large number of people from all walks of life participated. They offered Fateha for the departed soul. People, led by Shamim Khan Lodhi, president Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot, laid wreaths at the graves of parents and other family members of Allama Iqbal in Imam Sahib graveyard, Sialkot city. They also offered Fateha there. Meanwhile, Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot held a memorial reference at Iqbal Manzil here.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisor Chaudhry Munir Ahmed said Poetry of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA), the Poet of the East, provides guidance even for living in the modern era and can help set right direction leading to a successful life. He stressed the need for upholding the philosophy, thoughts and ideology of Allama Iqbal, who always inculcated hope, courage and national unity among the Muslim. He said that Allama Iqbal had never been irrelevant in their lives, as he was not only their past and present but also future as well. The 80th death anniversary of the national poet and great Muslim philosopher of the twentieth century Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was commemorated in Ankara as well. Sebilurreshad magazine and Mehmet Akif Ersoy Thought Association organized a panel discussion in the National Library of Turkey, said a press release by Pakistan’s Embassy in Ankara. Welcoming the guests, Chief Editor, Sebilurreshad Fatih Bayhan, informed that Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who was also the writer of Turkey’s national anthem, founded his magazine in 1908.

Mehmet Akif Isik, Chairman, Mehmet Akif Ersoy Thought Association, said Muhammad Iqbal had many contributions in the field of philosophy, literature and law. His poetry had many similarities with Mehmet Akif ’s poetry. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi in his keynote speech highlighted Muhammad Iqbal’s association with Turkey and its leading literary figure Mehmet Akif Ersoy.

He said Pakistani thinker and national poet Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and Turkey’s national poet and author of its national anthem Mehmet Akif Ersoy were both contemporaries. During Iqbal’s era, while the British ruled the Sub-Continent, Turkey was also passing through a difficult phase, especially after World War I. Muslims of South Asia waged a struggle for an independent country under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. At the same time, Turkey started War of Independence under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Both Muhammad Iqbal and Mehmet Akif Ersoy through their writings and poems encouraged their compatriots to participate in their national liberation struggles.

The 80th Death Anniversary of Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed in In Bahawalpur also on Saturday. In this connection Central Library Bahawalpur held a book exhibition to mark the day. Chief Librarian Rana Javed Iqbal inaugurated the exhibition in which books of Allama Iqbal were put on display. A seminar was also held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in which speakers highlighted the main features of Allama Iqbal’s poetry and his role in creation of Pakistan. Various cultural, political and social organizations were also held in various AJK cities to highlight the services rendered by the great visionary of 20th century and to pay homage to Poet of the East.