Iqbal’s poetry provides guidance even in modern era

Allama Iqbal’s 80th death anniversary

Staff Reporter

The 80th death anniversary of the Poet of East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, was observed with traditional zeal and fond remembrance through different seminars and kalam-e-Iqbal competitions across the country, on Saturday.

Allama Iqbal was born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot and breathed his last on April 21, 1938, and he rests in eternal peace in his final abode outside the Badshahi Masjid in Lahore.

Allama Iqbal was the originator of the Two-Nation Theory and presented the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent in his famous Allahabad address in 1930.

Iqbal’s poetry has universality about it and it has been translated into 60 different languages across the globe.

Iqbal is credited with bringing Quaid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah back to India from a self-proclaimed exile in England who later, through his statesmanship and wisdom, won a separate homeland for the Muslims nine years after the demise of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Various ceremonies were held to commemorate the death anniversary in the provincial metropolis while people from all walks of life thronged the mausoleum of the great poet to offer Fateha and pay homage to the great poet, philosopher whose message of hope awoke the Muslims of the Subcontinent out of their slumber and ignited the flame of freedom in the hearts of the Muslim youth in the British India.

Poetry of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA), the Poet of the East, provides guidance even for living in the modern era and can help set right direction leading to a successful life.

Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisor Chaudhry Munir Ahmed expressed these views while addressing a function ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal Competition’ held in connection with the 80th death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal here Saturday. Chaudhry Munir termed Allama Iqbal’s poetry a beacon of light and said, “We should set right direction in the light of his (Iqbal’s) poetry.”

He stressed the need for upholding the philosophy, thoughts and ideology of Allama Iqbal, who always inculcated hope, courage and national unity among the Muslim. He said that Allama Iqbal had never been irrelevant in their lives, as he was not only their past and present but also future as well.

The Poet of the East and great philosopher, throughout his life, had promoted Islamic teachings, national unity, human values, love, fraternity, and tolerance, he added. Chaudhry Munir called for transforming Pakistan into what Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Iqbal had dreamt of it.

UGI Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan said, “We have to strive for establishment of the Pakistan which was dreamt by Allama Iqbal, and in this regard, the role of young generation is eminent.”

He added that promotion of quality education was of great importance for brighter future of Pakistan. Pakistan could be brought at par with developed countries of the world.

He said that if we equip our students with quality and modern education, which was the real dream of Allama Iqbal.

On this occasion, male and female students delivered speeches and presented tableaus to highlight Iqbal’s philosophy, besides mesmerising the audience by singing national songs.

UGI Director (Academics) Prof Tahir Bokhari, Director (Administration) Prof Jahanzeb Anwar Malik, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.