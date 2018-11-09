Iqbal’s philosophy could help address present challenges

Sialkot

President Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot, Shamim Khan Lodhi has stressed the need to follow the message and philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal to address various challenges faced by the nation.

Senior experts of Iqbaliyat including Prof Khawaja Ejaz Butt and Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi (incharge/caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot) said the teachings of Iqbal could serve as the beacon of light for the entire world in the current circumstances.

They were addressing a symposium on Iqbaliyat held at Government Murray College Sialkot (the alma mater of Allama Iqbal) here on Friday.

Inter-collegiate Kalam-e-Iqbal competition was also held at Murray College Sialkot to pay homage to Allama Iqbal. The students of district’s 15 colleges participated in this competition.

Prof Javaid Akhtar Billah,Principal Murray College, Iqbaliyat expert Prof Khawaja Ejaz Butt and others addressed the gathering. Addressing the function, SCCI President Khawaja Masood Akhtar said that it was Allama Iqbal who dreamt of and envisioned the idea of a separate state for the Muslims of Sub-continent which ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan.

‘We can overcome our multifarious problems and difficulties by following the thoughts, ideas of Dr Iqbal and make Pakistan stronger and more prosperous’, he said.

He urged the teachers to concentrate on promoting the message of Iqbal given by him in his poetry and writings. People belonging to different walks of life attended the ceremony.

The day dawned with special prayers for solidarity and prosperity of the country in major mosques of the district.

The daylong programmes included a special function held at Scotch Mission Vernacular School the Alma Mater of Allama Iqbal.The institute was established in 1857 and Allama Iqbal had passed his Anglo Vernacular middle examination from this institute.

Several literary, cultural and trade organisations on behalf of the citizens laid floral wreaths at the graves of Iqbal’s parents and offered Fateha. People belonging to various walks of life including students of various educational institutions visited Iqbal Manzil for paying homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Some rare photographs and a number of books written on Iqbal by various authors were also exhibited at Iqbal Manzil.This historic edifice in Sialkot was decorated with attractive lights and huge portraits of Dr Iqbal.

A procession was taken from Iqbal Manzil to the graves of Iqbal’s mother and father which was attended by representatives of civil society, journalists, government officers, businessmen, traders, educationists and a number of citizens.

Meanwhile, the district administration here on Friday organized ‘Bazm e Iqbal’ with the participation of students of different colleges, schools and universities in large number.

District Nazim, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner also attended the event wherein poetic completion was also held among students.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shahab Ali Shah said the poetry of Iqbal disseminated the lessons of hope, tolerance and honesty. Allama Iqbal always stressed upon adopting dignity and honor in routine life and abidance of principals of Islam.

