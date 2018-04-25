Iqbal’s ideas still quite relevant: Irfan

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday said the ideas, revolutionary concepts and thoughts of great poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal are still quite relevant in the present day.

Addressing a two-day Iqbal conference titled “Challenges to humanity in the lights of Iqbal’s thoughts” at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here, he said Allama Iqbal had never been irrelevant in their lives, as he was not only their past and present but also future as well.

He said Iqbal’s message of inspiration and motivation provided guidance even for living in the modern era and can help set right direction leading to a successful life.

“We have to strive for establishment of the Pakistan which was dreamt by Allama Iqbal, and in this regard, the role of young generation is eminent, he added. Irfan Siddiqui appreciated the efforts of National History and Literary Heritage Division’s team led by its Secretary Engineer Aamir Hassan for holding an important and informative conference after a long pause of 16 years to highlight Iqbal’s philosophy.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said Iqbal’s poetry was of cosmic nature stressing on the concept of self belief, adding that “We should set right direction in the light of Iqbal’s poetry.”

He stressed the need for upholding the philosophy, thoughts and ideology of Allama Iqbal, who always inculcated hope, courage and national unity among the Muslim. The Governor said Iqbal’s message of peace and co- existence was relevant to cope with socio-economic challenges of the present days.

He also inaugurated a unique cell-phone application having special features of Iqbal’s four poetic books. After installing the application, the user can easily access any of the Iqbal’s verses through this application.

Later, the Governor presented shields to Irfan Siddique, Aamir Hassan, Prof Rafiuddin Hashmi and others as a memento to the conference.—APP

