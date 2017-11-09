Iqbal is not only thinker of Pakistan but of entire humanity: Speakers

Staff Reporter

Three day international Allama Muhammad Iqbal conference organized by MUSLIM institute concluded Wednesday. The conference was proceeded by scholars from eighteen countries including Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, Somalian Minister of Education Mr. Abdirahmaan Dahir Osman, Former Prime Minister of Sudan AlSadig Abdelrahman AlMahdi, Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Director Dr. Karim Ahmed Ifrak from France Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, Prof. Muhammad Ayub Sabir, Dr. Basira Azizaliyeva, from Azerbaijan Dr. Zhou Chuanbin from China, Dr. Irina N. Serenko, from Russia, Prof. Piotr K³odkowski from Poland, Former Ambassador Ahmad Mohammad Al Shafi from Sudan, Dr. Alan Godlas from USA, Dr. Mahmad Kodabaccus from Mauritius, Prof. Mehmet Gormez from Turkey.

This comity of scholars not only enlightened august audience but also presented research papers which will explore new avenues of research and development of Iqbal’s philosophy throughout the world. Speakers observed that Iqbal is not only the thinker of Pakistan but of entire humanity. It was Iqbal’s powerful message which gave inspiration to Tajik youth and they succeeded in securing their freedom.

Speakers lamented that the elimination of corruption and poverty was one of the precepts of the ideology of Pakistan and we are still unable to curb this menace. Muhammad Iqbal, one of the most prominent persons in the 20th century in the Islamic world, is the moral founder of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Indifference towards the National Purpose, selfish motives and corruption are wide spread. To overcome this challenge, Iqbal’s philosophy should be acted upon. Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi aims at strong personalities, according to Iqbal, “Out of the plebeian material Islam has formed men of the noblest type of life and power”.

They said Iqbal is not only thinker of Pakistan but of entire humanity, strong personalities are dedicated to promote the national purpose. The whole nation should struggle to achieve National goal, through Islamic democracy. Islamic democracy ensures freedom, equality and solidarity.