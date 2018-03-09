Iqbal emerges senior pro-champion in JA Zaman memorial golf

Lahore

Muhammed Iqbal of Gymkhana played outstanding golf and ended up as the senior professionals champion with an impressive score of gross 70,two under par in the JA Zaman memorial open golf championship here on Thursday at Lahore gymkhana course.

Asghar Ali of Gymkhana came second.His score was gross 71 and the third slot went to Muhammed Akram(WAPDA).His score was gross 72.

The first round of this four rounds of the event backed by the Zaman Family was inaugurated by Hamid Zaman ,Head of the Family at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course by hitting the first shot on Thursday.

From the competitive angle this first round was earmarked for the senior professionals ,junior professionals ,senior amateurs and veterans and as for the Professionals and Amateurs ,they will be competing over the next three days from tomorrow, Friday.

Junior Professionals also completed their competitive outing yesterday and amongst them the winner was Usman Ali of Garrison Golf Club.His gross score was 71,one under par and the runners up slot was occupied by three participants ,Bilal Hussain of MCG ,Kashif Masih of Garrison and Amir Khan of Peshawar.These three were bracketed at a score of gross 74 and as per rules,Bilal Hussain was declared second and Kashif Masih ,third.

In the race for honors amongst the senior amateurs ,Javed A.Khan (Gymkhana) dominated the proceedings and through accurate hitting and smooth putting came up with a score of gross 75,thus winning the top position in the senior amateur category.—Agencies