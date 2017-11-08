Iqbal bilingual declamation begins at GCU

Staff Reporter

The two-day 37th All Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Bilingual Declamation Contest, one of the biggest national debating galas, began at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore here on Monday.

More than 300 orators from 70 educational institutions including Pakistan Air Force Academy Risalpur, UET Lahore, University of Gujrat, DOW University of Health Sciences Karachi, FCC University, Kinnaird College, King Edward Medical University, Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University are contesting for the coveted team trophy and best speaker awards.

The serious topics that remained closely contested by the teams on the first day were: “One is not born but rather becomes a woman”, “We make our own history but not under circumstances chosen by us”, “The struggle against power is the struggle between memory and forgetting” and “Revolution is not a onetime event”.

In the humorous category, the participants enthralled the audience with their wit and humor particularly on the topics: “Frailty, thy name is man”, “I want you to be weak as weak as I am”, “To be popular one must be mediocre”, and “I am my best work”.

This year the Best English Speaker would be awarded with the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medal and a cash prize while the Best Urdu Speaker would receive the Dr Majeed Nizami Medal.