Iqbal belongs to ages: Zafarul Haq

International Allama Muhammad Iqbal Conference

Zubair Qureshi

Allama Iqbal is an immortal symbol of Muslim empowerment and human equality and he did not belong to one particular age or period rather he belongs to ages. Pakistan owes its establishment to that great poet-philosopher of the East. This was said by Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq while addressing the participants of International Allama Muhammad Iqbal Conference titled, “Iqbal, the poet of East, the thinker of Pakistan and the Sage of Ummah” organized by the Muslim Institute in Islamabad here on Monday.

He said that Iqbal raised the loudest yet most beautiful voice against economic and political exploitation of the weak by the powerful. He further said that it was not just his beautiful arrangement and rearrangement of words but the power of his philosophy and ideas on revival of Islamic polity that inculcated the anti-imperialist sentiment against the unjust colonial power.

While terming his life marked with protests against inequality, injustice and dictatorship, Raja Zafarul Haq said that he is not just a great thinker remembered in history but is an international subject on his own in the philosophy and literature. He said that Iqbal is considered an international visionary. He was against slavery and exploitation in all its forms especially economic and political.

Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq also extended a warm welcome to Mr. Abdi Dahir Osman, Minister of Education of Somalia who flew in to celebrate and acknowledge the eternal wisdom that Iqbal has drawn from Islamic teachings. He also congratulated Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Sahib, Chairman of The Muslim Institute on arranging the conference. He said that we as Muslims and as human beings must strive to adopt his ideology for the betterment of our personal and collective lives as citizens of a global village.