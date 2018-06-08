IPRs must be a part of businesses: LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has called to make Intellectual Property Rights an essential part of the businesses saying that IPRs are the most valuable asset for businesses in West but here in Pakistan still a lot of work has to be done. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that the scope and importance of IPRs cannot be underestimated particularly with reference to safeguarding the interest and future prospects of business community. He said there can be no second opinion to this fact that the Intellectual Property Rights are critical for competitive economy in the backdrop of ongoing globalization. The new concept of IPRs based nation is gaining ground because it is Intellectual Property Rights that enables technology creation and technology transfer by providing the necessary enabling environment. Malik Tahir Javaid urged the private sector of Pakistan not to neglect Intellectual Property Rights at any cost because these set their businesses apart from competitors, provide an important revenue stream, offer customers something new and different and form an essential part of their marketing or branding. He said that government should protect and vigorously enforce Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) besides providing a congenial and protected environment to improve the image of Pakistan as a responsible and Intellectual Property compliant nation. The LCCI President said that massive public awareness campaign should be undertaken for sensitizing the consumers about their legitimate rights to opt for genuine and branded products and services.