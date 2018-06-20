IPRI’s latest publication suggests joint efforts to meet challenges

‘Regional Dynamics & Strategic Concerns in S Asia’

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) has come up with its latest publication of the book on international affairs titled ‘Regional Dynamics and Strategic Concerns in South Asia (2018)’.

The book is based on working papers, thought pieces and scholarly essays of eminent scholars, reviewers, intellectuals and seasoned writers from Pakistan, China, Germany, France, Russia, USA, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

In its brief introduction of the book, IPRI’s handout informs the readers that South Asia, the fulcrum of geoeconomic cross currents, is now the emerging centre of power in a political universe which is more complex and fluid not only due to the growing multiplicity of nation-states, but also the potpourri of non-state actors increasingly in the mix.

The book tells its readers about the fast-emerging changes on the international scenario and challenges of terrorism, poverty, environment degradation in the South Asian countries. These challenges include terrorists, 24/7 news channels, transnational businesses, social media, and civil society all impacting world affairs. And it is in South Asia, where all this is amplified by the flow of people, knowledge, ideas and money interacting with a constellation of forces impinging upon each other.

The book goes on to tell that Kipling’s ‘The Great Game’ remains as real today as it was in the 1800s with the regional and global political landscape transforming at the speed of light. From the announcement of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2014 to Donald Trump’s South Asia policy in 2017; from the battle against the Islamic State and fundamentalist elements in Afghanistan to the threats posed by climate change and water scarcity to the sovereignty of South Asian countries; from the Indo-US strategic partnership to the ever estranged Pak-India ties and their inclusion in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) – all these developments highlight the complexities of the international system and the role this region is playing in shaping it.