IPrimary, iLower secondary curriculum launched

Staff Reporter

Aiming to provide international education to the students of thecountry, the Pearson-Edexcel launched one-stop international iPrimary and iLowerSecondary programmes in Pakistan for the students aged 5-14 years. Pearson Edexcel iPrimary and iLowerSecondary is a complete and comprehensive flexible programme for use in International Schools. As well as the curriculum itself, the programme also comes with a wealth of support with sample Schemes of Work, exemplified Units of Work, internally assessed Progress Tests, externally assessed Achievement tests and a comprehensive Professional Development programme – allsupported by world-renowned Pearson print and digital courseware.

This academic excellence initiative would support in strengthening education system and standards in the country and will provide an opportunity to the students to attain international education locally in Pakistan even at a very beginning level of their educational career.

Mr. Kevin Hiatt, Product Head International Curriculum Global Schools Pearson UK launched this new initiative in Karachi on Wednesday at a local hotel.

The launch ceremony was attended by leading private schools of the

country, teachers, students, distinguished guests and Edexcel team.

Mr. Kevin said at the launching ceremony that, UK’s awarding body Pearson Edexcel, is supporting schools and teaching staff to achieve excellence in the education sector which is also the objective of Govt of Pakistan. The launch of iPrimary and iLowerSecondary programmes is the real example of our commitment to Pakistan.

Edexcel being the largest awarding body in UK qualifications and curriculum is well recognised globally and schools affiliated with Edexcel are supported fully to ensure the delivery of qualifications in a quality environment. Pearson also adds to Edexcel’s strengths by offering an array of content and technology-led solutions to schools while helping them match international standards of education.