IPRI holds lecture on 18th Constitutional Amendment, its implications

Zubair Qureshi

At a time when we are celebrating the 8th anniversary of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, there should be soul-searching by all the stakeholders to see whether that amendment has achieved the desired goals of provincial autonomy, empowerment of marginalized communities and other benefits at grass-root level. Whether there are lessons to be learned to modify it and remove bottlenecks to improve its implementation and make changes. All these points were raised during a lecture titled ‘18th Amendment and Challenges to Federalism’ organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here on Wednesday.

President Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) Ahmed Bilal Mehboob was the keynote speaker at the lecture.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob was of the view that the purpose behind the 18th Amendment was to run the affairs of the government effectively and for this we have to make local governments more efficient and result-oriented. The 18th Amendment is to maintain integrity and national identity of the country intact. Constitution he said was not a static document and the impacts of this Amendment should be openly debated and the concurrent legislative list should be immediately restored, he recommended.

Ambassador (R) Abdul Basit, President of IPRI welcoming the participants said the 18thConstitutional Amend-ment, adopted in April 2010, has been a landmark legislation that has provided a legal framework to enable a de-mocratic devolution that can be termed as a historic achievement to confer democratic rights to the people of Paki-stan.