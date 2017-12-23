IPRI, CCSEZR sign MoU to improve research, academic cooperation

Staff Reporter

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), the China Centre for Special Economic Zone Research (CCSEZR) Shenzhen University, and the Belt and Road Research Institute for International Cooperation and Development (BRRIICD), Guangdong Province, China.

The signing of the MoU will improve research and academic cooperation between the Institutes, as well as promote and intensify friendship and mutual understanding between the people of Pakistan and China in general and the Institutes in particular.

IPRI focuses on multidisciplinary research, promotes civil society-government interactions and policy dialogues on strategic and emerging issues as well as events of regional and international importance that have relevance to Pakistan’s national interest and policies, while CCSEZR assumes missions of academic exploration and collects historical documents to improve the historical record of SEZs development and Chinese reforms and opening-up.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig. (R) Tirmizi, SI (M) said: “This memorandum is a valid continuation of the relationship that CCSEZR and the IPRI established some time ago. It is an important step forward because we now have a structured framework to further promote our interaction and achieve our common goals through joint activities.” He invited the Director of CCSEZR and BRRIICD, Prof. Tao Yitao to send scholars to IPRI which supports academic exchange programs between regional and international think tanks. According to Professor Tao Yitao, the Memorandum will enable the institutes to deepen cooperation on issues of common interest and improve opportunities for exchange of ideas.

She shared that CCSEZR encourages overseas scholars to carry out academic research and encouraged scholars to share and publish their work with the Institute. “We explore patterns of development from general poverty to common prosperity. With influential studies on special economic zones, the Institute’s work demonstrates the theoretical implications and realistic significance of China’s road,” she remarked.

As well as sharing expertise, both organizations hope to work together on the promotion and exchange of information and invitations to important meetings, symposia and conferences.