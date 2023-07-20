Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on Wednesday unveiled the party’s manifesto, outlining a roadmap of public service and national development for the country.

IPP Central Information Secretary Firdous Ashiq Awan spoke to the media and said that the manifesto reflects the collective thinking and political character of the party leadership.

At the heart of the IPP’s manifesto lies a strong emphasis on upholding the sanctity of Prophethood and defending it, making it the party’s foremost priority.

Moreover, the party’s focus on youth empowerment is evident through the introduction of special packages, which were unprecedented in previous party manifestos.

The youth will have access to easy loans to support their entrepreneurial ventures and benefit from innovative plans aimed at revolutionising the IT sector.

In an effort to uplift the poor and middle-class families, the manifesto promises to provide free electricity up to 300 units per household.

Additionally, the labourers will receive a minimum wage of Rs50,000. To promote sustainable agriculture, the IPP intends to transfer tube wells to subsidised solar panels and implement agrarian reforms.