IPP delegation inquires about health of injured youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir visited the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of dozens of youth injured in pellet and bullet firing by forces personnel in Kulgam and Shopian.

The delegation comprised Showkat Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayoub Dar and Sajad Ahmad Lone on the occasion prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegates, condemning the unabated oppression including killing and arrest spree, termed it an open aggression and the worst form of state terrorism.

They said that the genuine and sacred struggle of Kashmiris could not be muzzled by military might and the ongoing liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.—KMS

