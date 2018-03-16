IPO, WIPO organize workshop on Patent database

Islamabad

Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) organized a three-day (March 13-15) workshop on Patent database search & Establishment of TISCs in Pakistan. The workshop was organized in collaboration with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National University of Science and Technology (NUST). Addressing the workshop, Mr. Muhammad Irfan Tarar, Director General, IPO-Pakistan said that under the IPO Act, promotion of IP awareness and making accessible IP information to stakeholders is an important function of IPO-Pakistan. He said, however, IPO could not operate in isolation and had to work in collaboration with national and international partners in forms of TISC Project. Mr. Tarar appreciated the role of Higher Education Commission (HEC) which joined hands with IPO-Pakistan for laying foundation of this network in Pakistan. Director General IPO-Pakistan thanked the WIPO experts Mr. Alex Richael and Mr. Mussadiq Hussain who had come all the way from Geneva to share their valuable expertise and knowledge with the focal persons of newly established TISCs network in Pakistan.—PR