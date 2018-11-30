IPO to hold first-ever int’l trademark moot on Dec 5

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a bid to take revolutionary step in the field of trademark in the country, the first ever International Trademark Conference is going to be held in Islamabad from 5-7 December.

This was unveiled by Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) while briefing a crowded press conference here in the IPO headquarter on Friday.

“The three-day Regional Conference on Competency-Based Trademark Examiner Training will be held in Islamabad in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization from December 5-7”, said the Chairman.

Giving details about the three-day international event, he apprised the media that the conference would help boosting competency of trademark examiners/heads of trademark experts from ten countries.

“Pakistani trademark examiners will take benefit from the expertise of the examiners belonging to other countries”, he said adding that it would also provide a platform to share their experiences with each other.

Mr. Mujeeb Ahmed Khan said that the objectives of the conference also include increasing awareness on trademark examiner competencies considering the size, capacity, examination policy and practices of the office, as well as track their training needs to match and avail training opportunities and resources more efficiently.

About the number of participants, the Chairman said that fifteen participants of the conference include WIPO experts, International Consultants and Heads of Trademark offices from Switzerland, France, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Responding to a question, the Chairman said that it is the vision of IPO-Pakistan to put Pakistan on the Intellectual Property map of the world as a compliant and responsible country by promoting and protecting Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).

He said that in the coming few months IPO-Pakistan will be entering in some major international treaties that would enable the organization to establish close linkage with its stakeholders especially academia and chambers of commerce.

