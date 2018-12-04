IPO-Pakistan to join Madrid system

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The experts of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the chief guest at a meeting on Tuesday appreciated the role of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) in its efforts to accede to Madrid Protocol.

The appreciation came during a briefing on Madrid Protocol, International Registration of Trade Marks, organized by IPO-Pakistan. Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan, Parliamentary Secretary of Commerce was the chief guest on this occasion. Among others, the meeting was attended by Mr. Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman, IPO-Pakistan, Mr. Irfan Tarar, Director General and senior management and representatives of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Mr. Andrew M. ONG, Mr. David Simmons and Mr. Inayet Syed.

Ms. Shandana Gulzar lauded the role of IPO-Pakistan in creating awareness among general public for the promotion of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and expressed the confidence that after acceding to Madrid Protocol these rights would further flourish.

Briefing the meeting, Andrew said that it was the moment of great pleasure that Pakistan was preparing for Madrid Protocol which would ultimately help Pakistani products internationally.

Earlier, Chairman, IPO-Pakistan, Mujeeb Ahmed Khan welcomed the participants and said that revolutionary steps were being taken by IPO Pakistan to bring drastic changes in promotion and protection of IPRs in Pakistan which will start bearing fruits in near future.

