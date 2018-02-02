IPO, Nescom join hands for IPRs promotion

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) and National Engineering and Scientific Commission (Nescom) will organize training sessions for scientists and researchers for the promotion of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).

Technical support on how to file a patent application will be provided.

It was decided during a meeting held at IPO Headquarters on Thursday between Director General, Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) Muhammad Irfan Tarar and Director General Projects, Directorate of Research and Academia Coordination, National Engineering and Scientific Commission (Nescom) Dr. Rizwan Hussain at IPO-Pakistan head office.

Director General, IPO-Pakistan apprised NESCOM officials about the working and achievements of IPO for creating awareness about Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).

Director General NESCOM appreciated the role of IPO-Pakistan in creating awareness in the country about IPRs in recent years.