IPO, HEC agree to expand TISC network

Staff Reporter

After the milestone achievement of establishing 27 Technology and Innovation Support Centre (TISC), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) will once again join hands to establish more such centers in the remaining universities of Pakistan. It was mutually agreed during a meeting between Mr. Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman, IPO-Pakistan and Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman, HEC here on Thursday.

The extended TISC program would include establishment of new TISCs in the remaining universities where the experts of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) will provided trainings to the TISC officers. In order to make the program more beneficial and attractive five best performers of TISC centers would be awarded on the upcoming World IP Day.

Dr. Tariq Banuri apprised the Chairman IPO that in order to overcome plagiarism HEC would soon launch an online certification system for scholars and researchers which would also have special IP component.

Mr. Mujeeb Ahmed Khan highly appreciated the idea and assured complete support from IPO-Pakistan in this regard. He also apprised the Chairman HEC that IPO-Pakistan in collaboration with WIPO is initiating a project ‘Increasing the Role of Women in Innovation and Entrepreneurship’.

This would focus on increasing the participation of women inventors and innovators in the national innovation system by supporting them in using the IP system more effectively.

Both sides agreed to conduct pilot Innovation Summer Camp in June, 2019 for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) university students.

