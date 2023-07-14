Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Farrukh Amil accompanied by Deputy Director Anjum Bukhari and Assistant Controller of Patents Shakra Khurshid visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

Meanwhile, a deailed meeting held and rof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting

while number of UVAS senior faculty members and administrative officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Amil urged the necessity of educating and guiding young students and researchers in matters of innovation and the utilization of intellectual property system.

He said the UVAS and IPO Pakistan working together was a step forward in promoting intellectual property awareness and education to empower students, researchers and

innovators to harness the power of intellectual property for the betterment of society.

He acknowledged the role of UVAS especially its quality of education & innovative research work by faculty members for the benefit of community.

He appreciated the UVAS for securing its 1st patent on pharmaceutical composition of polymeric biodegradable film for diabetics wound healing develop by UVAS scientist Dr Irfan Siddique.

He mentioned regarding the working of IPO national strategy, initiatives and facilitation for attaining of IP rights/patent filing for the assistance of applicants. He said IPO Pakistan always willing for the assistance of UVAS.

Earlier, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that every year UVAS awarded over 100 million scholarships to a large number of talented students on merit. He said recently many of UVAS students passed North American Veterinary Licensing Exam (NAVLE) Exam.

Prof Nasim shared that UVAS was a research intensive university and is currently executing 80 research projects worth over Rs 900 million. He mentioned UVAS got 2nd position in Punjab, 4th in Pakistan in Times Higher Education Impact ranking while UVAS had been ranked among 351-400 in the latest Times Higher Education Asia University rankings. He briefed Farukh Amil on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services, UVAS vision & mission and training programmes.

He showed a UVAS video documentary to give an overview of UVAS, development

interventions, achievements in curricular and extra-curricular activities, student strength and with national & international collaboration, etc.