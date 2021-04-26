IPL: Organizers tight-lipped over players testing positive for Covid-19

Although several players have tested positive for coronavirus during the ongoing International Premier League (IPL) in India, the organizers have remained tight-lipped about the situation, refusing to announce the names of those who have been affected.

Indian newspapers have even declined to report the IPL due to the worsening coronavirus condition in the virus-affected region.

Indian media outlets have begun to halt coverage of the IPL, claiming that commercialism is being prioritized during a life-or-death struggle.

On social media, the movement to end the IPL has gained traction.

The league features players from countries all over the globe, including England, Australia, and New Zealand.

Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have withdrawn from the IPL.

Two Australian players revealed on Monday that they would not participate in the IPL 2021 due to personal reasons, which is the latest hit to the league.

Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa of Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced that they would be withdrawing from the current season and moving to Australia, according to an official release.

Official Announcment: Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals player Ashwin Raavi declared on Twitter that he would not participate in the IPL this year in order to help his family during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals,” the cricketer wrote on Twitter.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏 — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 352,991 new COVID-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Read more