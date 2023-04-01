The Indian Premier League (IPL) gave the netizens plenty of meme fodder during the opening ceremony of its 16th season which looked very much like a xerox of what the Pakistan Super League (PSL) back in February.

During the glitzy ceremony in Ahmedabad that featured performances from Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and many others, it was one particular offering that caught everyone’s eye.

A light show with the help of drones was used to put on view the IPL trophy, the same as PSL had during its opening ceremony in the previous month.

And as expected, Twitter had a field day.

OPPPSSSSSS IPL COPIED PSL ……….. pic.twitter.com/puZBeTImsm — Saeed Cricky🏏 (@SaeedCricky) March 31, 2023

Earlier Bollywood was copying Pakistani songs now IPL copying PSL without giving credit 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fZbfYYko5C — Mubasher Saleem (@Mubasher_08) March 31, 2023

IPL copied the idea of showing their trophy like this from PSL. BCCI robbed the creation of PCB, congratulations to all of you, Pakistan Super League is a world wide brand now. #IPL2023 #TATAIPL #iplopeningceremony pic.twitter.com/Y4iUqZaKc1 — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) March 31, 2023

Psl ki cheap copy ha ipl🤣🤣🤣 Humne kia. Ab usse copy kr re ipl walay https://t.co/KKj5iXJoRq — Muhammad Alvi/ Pct Stan account / BA56♥️ (@Muhammadalvi23) March 30, 2023

The people from two cricketing rivals rarely let a moment like this slip from their grasp to joust for internet points. Given the animosity between the two boards at the moment, such type of “trolling” appears to be perfectly harmless.

The competition between Pakistan and India remains fierce, both on and off the field, and it remains to be seen when the world will get to witness these two teams battle each other once again.

For the moment, playful scrimmages on the internet will have to make do.

PSL 8 took place from February 13th to March 18th with Lahore Qalandars successfully defending their title.