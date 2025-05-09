IPL 2025 match cancellation raises security concerns amid Pakistan, India rising tensions

New Delhi – The cancellation of IPL match has raised security concerns amid Pakistan and India tensions, the local media reported on Friday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan appear to have spilled over into the cricketing world as the Indian Premier League (IPL) faced disruption following escalating regional hostilities. A match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abruptly cancelled amid extraordinary circumstances, reportedly driven by heightened security concerns.

According to the Indian media outlets, the incident occurred during the match when Punjab Kings had reached 122 runs in 10.1 overs. Suddenly, the stadium lights went out. While the blackout was initially blamed on a technical fault, the match was ultimately called off by IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal.

The unexpected cancellation caused confusion and distress among players, spectators, and cheerleaders. The stadium, which was nearly 80% full with over 23,000 attendees, was swiftly evacuated. One cheerleader from the Punjab Kings team later shared a video on social media, visibly shaken and describing the scene as chaotic. “The whole stadium was cleared all of a sudden. Everyone was screaming. I think I’m still in shock,” she said.

Chairman Arun Dhumal stated that the IPL management is awaiting further guidance from government authorities before making a final decision about the continuation of the league.

The incident followed escalating tensions in the wake of a recent military confrontation in Pahalgam. Pakistan reportedly responded forcefully to Indian aggression which resulted in the destruction of military posts and advanced Rafale aircraft and drew international attention and placing Indian leadership under increased scrutiny.

As the situation develops, both the IPL and regional peace remain in a state of uncertainty.