IPI concerned over steps to cut freedom of press

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for media freedom, is deeply concerned about ongoing coercive measures to curtail the independence of the press in Pakistan.

In letters sent to Pakistan Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk; Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar; Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza; Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani; and the leader of opposition in the Senate, Sherry Rehman, IPI highlighted a number of serious threats to press freedom ahead of the country’s July 25 elections, including the physical intimidation, abduction and torture of dissenting journalists; the forcible denial of the public’s right to access independent newspapers through the widespread disruption of newspaper distribution; and the effective blockading of independent channel broadcasts to television audiences.

The letter described those threats as an affront to the very democratic values enshrined in the constitution of the country. ‘These actions deny the public’s fundamental right to receive news and information and to participate in informed debate about matters of public interest, in particular the military’s role in civilian affairs’, IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Trionfi said that IPI was greatly concerned that the Pakistani military appeared to be increasing pressure on the country’s media so as to impose a narrative of its own choosing with relation to its involvement in civilian affairs. Trionfi added that she was troubled to see that, as part of this recent escalation, the military had publicly castigated independent media as a threat to national security, as a consequence of which dissenting journalists have been targeted on social media and threatened with bodily harm.