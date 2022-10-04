iPhone exports from India cross $1 billion

New Delhi: As New Delhi pushes for domestic production, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that iPhone shipments from India surpassed $1 billion in five months since April. This reflects the tech giant’s expanding bet on the South Asian country.

According to the report, the export shipments of iPhones manufactured in India, primarily to Europe and the Middle East, are expected to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months leading up to March 2023, nearly doubling from the year leading up to March 2022.

Earlier this year, Apple began producing the iPhone 13 in India, and the corporation just last week revealed its intentions to produce the most recent iPhone 14. Since 2017, the tech giant has begun producing iPhones in India.

According to the report, gadgets exported from India between April and August this year include the iPhone 11, 12, and 13 versions.

In addition to moving some iPhone manufacturing from China to India, the second-largest smartphone market in the world, Apple is also intending to assemble iPad tablets there, according to the report.

India and countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are increasingly turning important to contract manufacturers supplying to American brands as they seek to diversify production away from China amid COVID-related lockdowns and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’s request for comment