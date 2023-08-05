Apple lovers are always excited about the latest products despite the fact that iPhones and other gadgets offered by the tech giant are costlier than competitors, but that does not stop people from getting their hands on new devices and the latest device iPhone is now being searched online as people want to know more about the upcoming device.

Every year, Apple offers new devices, with the latest being more expensive than the previous version, as millions prefer Apple operating system iOS over Android due to its robust security, privacy, camera and speed.

As Apple iPhone 15 is set to be released in the first week of September, the internet is already buzzing about the expected increase in the price of latest high-end device.

Rumors have that the leading smartphone company will follow suit of previous years and, like its predecessor Apple iPhone 15 will come in multiple versions, with the standard version being the cheapest, and the series will further comprise the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Several people claim that iPhone 15 will not be launched by a traditional lightning port and will be replaced by a USB-C port, while some also suggest that the latest phone will be rolled out with Qualcomm chips.

iPhone 15 Expected price 2023

Models Expected Price iPhone 15 – $799 iPhone 15 Plus $899 iPhone 15 Pro $1,099 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,299

iPhone 15 Expected price in Pakistan

The Pakistani government has increased huge taxes due to increased import tax on mobile phones in the recent budget, as the country is facing dollar crunch and massive devaluation of local currency.

In light of a potential price hike of $100, the extended PTA registration tax on the iPhone 15 series would be around Rs150,000 for passport holders and around Rs170,000 for ID card holders.

The starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro in Pakistan is expected to be over Rs500,000.