The world witnessed a huge influx of smartphones, and demand for gadgets gained pace, while several phones, especially high-end devices like Apple iPhones become the latest fashion.

From salaried class communities to businessmen, and content creators to entrepreneurs, Apple phones are becoming the new norm in people of all walks.

The craze for Apple devices impacted their price, and these devices attracted massive taxation amid the new reforms introduced by authorities.

Pakistani government introduced several kinds of taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

PTA also introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Tax For PTA Approval