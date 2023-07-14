Pakistan saw a huge influx of mobile phones, and demand for smartphones impacted the price, as several phones, especially high-end devices attracted massive taxation amid the government’s reforms to generate funds.

Pakistani government introduced several kinds of taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

PTA also introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Tax For PTA Approval