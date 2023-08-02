Apple devices remain a popular choice for the majority of people across the world. From its sleek design to top-notch performance, Apple iPhones are way ahead of Android devices, despite the fact that these devices are expensive.

Iphone’s storage, processor, and display remain its unique selling point while its high-end hardware makes it stand among the top devices.

In Pakistan, Android remains the most popular smartphone but the demand for the iPhone continues to surge with each passing day.

With soaring demand, iPhone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including iPhone 13, are now popular among those who could not be able to get their hands on new devices.

From digital creators to salaried-class people, iPhone devices are becoming the new norm and amid a huge influx of Apple phones, it impacted the price, as several phones, especially high-end devices attracted huge taxes. government imposed Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty on iPhones and other high-end devices.

iPhone 13 All Variants Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 13 Rs118,380 iPhone 13 mini Rs113,665 iPhone 13 Pro Rs133,158 iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs137,873

iPhone 13 All Variants Tax With ID Card