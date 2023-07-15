Android still remains the most popular smartphone in Pakistan but the demand for the iPhone continues to surge.

With soaring demand, Apple phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 are now popular among those who could not be able to get their hands on new Apple devices.

From local content creators to salaried-class people, Apple phones are becoming the new norm and amid a huge influx of Apple phones, it impacted the price, as several phones, especially high-end devices attracted massive taxation amid the new reforms introduced by authorities.

FBR and PTA introduced several various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Tax PTA Approval

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 13 Rs118,380 iPhone 13 mini Rs113,665 iPhone 13 Pro Rs133,158 iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs137,873

iPhone 13 All Variants Tax With CNIC