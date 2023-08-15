Pakistan’s mobile phone market is dominated by mid-range and low-cost Android smartphones made by Samsung, Xiaomi, One Plus, Vivo, and Oppo, however the trend of Apple high-end devices is growing with time.

Smartphone giant Apple has a stronghold globally. With an 18 percent increase in brand value, Apple remained at the top of the charts in recent times while in Pakistan, the price of the Apple iPhone is sky high.

Ever since the Pakistani government slapped a ban on imported items, especially high-end automobiles and mobile phones, the prices are flying off the shelve, and even older generation models including iPhone 11, and 12 are now popular among those who could not able to get their hands on new Apple devices.

Pakistani authorities introduced several various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Tax PTA Approval

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

PTA Tax on Passport: Rs75,450

PTA Tax on ID Card: Rs94,078

iPhone 12 (All Variants)

PTA Tax on Passport: Rs86,150

PTA Tax on ID Card: Rs107,450

iPhone 12 Pro (All Variants)

PTA Tax on Passport: Rs103,350

PTA Tax on ID Card: Rs125,200

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (All Variants)