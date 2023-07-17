Demand for iPhone continues to surge in Pakistan and with huge demand, the prices of Apple devices are flying high, and even older generation models including iPhone 12 are now getting expensive.

Apple phones are becoming the new norm in the modern world and following a huge influx of Apple phones, it impacted the price, as several phones get very costly. Pakistani authorities introduced several various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Tax PTA Approval

iPhone 12 Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 12 Rs113,665 iPhone 12 mini Rs101,525 iPhone 12 Pro Rs129,823 iPhone 12 Pro Max Rs134,825

iPhone 12 Tax With CNIC