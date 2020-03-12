IPH announces teachers training on coronavirus

In compliance with the directions of Specialized Healthcare and the Medical Education Department, the Institute of Public Health (IPH) has announced to impart training to the teachers of educational institutions of Lahore as Master trainers on Prevention of Corona Virus.

Later these Master Trainers will extend training to their colleagues to create awareness regarding preventive measures among the students.

Education Department, Lahore will collaborate with IPH in this regard. The training for Master Trainers will start from Thursday (today).