IPC bans Russia from winter Paralympic games

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Winter Paralympic Games 2022 being held in Beijing.

The IPC’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games comes after the governing body was criticized for stating it would allow the Russian and Belarussian competitors to take part under the Paralympic flag.

This marks the latest of multiple sporting sanctions to have been imposed upon Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

It was earlier ruled that the teams would compete as the RPC [Russian Paralympic Committee] and NPC [National Paralympic Committee] Belarus. Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said the authority had now moved in “order to preserve the integrity of these Games,” and apologized to the athletes affected. “In taking our decision yesterday we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic Movement. We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the Movement what it is today”. “However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games.”