IOK worst in free speech rankings: Survey

New Delhi

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is ranked top among states, legally or illegally controlled by India, with the worst free speech and media freedom record during 2017, according to a survey carried out by a New Delhi-based media watchdog website, The Hoot.

The Hoot in its survey on ‘Indian Freedom Report: Media Freedom and Freedom of Expression in 2017’ says that as many as 40 incidents of Internet shutdown have been reported last year in Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly, six cases of threat attacks, four cases of art censorship by government appointed bodies and self-censorship have been reported. Also, three instances of police action have also been recorded in the report.

One case of defamation, one of sedition, one case of legislative action and one of hate speech have been reported, The Hoot documentation reads.

A total of 57 cases of worst free speech and media freedom have been reported in the year 2017 in Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS