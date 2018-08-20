IOK woman who fainted during house raid by troops dies

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a woman, who fell unconscious out of harassment after Indian forces raided her house on Tuesday at Nikas Aarbal in Pulwama district, died in a hospital, yesterday.

Family members of the 55-year-old woman, Jana Begum, told media that her daughter had also fainted during the raid by the Indian troops.

“The mother and daughter were immediately rushed to a nearby medical centre from where Jana Begum was referred to SMHS in Srinagar while her daughter, Razia was discharged after she regained conscious,” family members said. “Despite doctors putting in all the efforts she could not regain her consciousness. Finally she breathed her last,” the family members said.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp