IOK virtually turned into a military garrison; resolves to achiveve rights: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that India has virtually converted the territory into a military garrison where the legitimate rights of the people are being suppressed through military might and use of brute force.

Shutdown, demos in Pulwama against killing of youthMirwaiz Umar Farooq said this while addressing Juma congregation at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, for the first time after many weeks. The puppet authorities had not allowed Juma prayers at the historic mosque during the past five weeks. The Mirwaiz said that the pulpit of Jamia Masjid had been representing the religious, political and social aspirations of the Kashmiri people for centuries and would continue to do so, despite restrictions, till the settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He said that India would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement through repressive tactics.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, addressing a public gathering at Bilal Majid in Srinagar said, India is the only democracy of the world that puts its opponents in jails and detention centers to suppress their voice. He appealed to the world human rights organizations including the Amnesty Watch, Asia Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to use their influence for the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, amid complete shutdown, people staged forceful demonstrations in Pulwama district, today, against the killing of a youth by Indian troops. The troops had killed the youth at Samboora in the district, yesterday. Indian police fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the police personnel. The puppet authorities, today, continued to suspend the mobile Internet services which were snapped in the district, yesterday.

Hurriyat leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir, visited different areas of Badgam and expressed solidarity with the families of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, and martyred youth, Riyaz Rasool. Syed Salahuddin’s son, Syed Shahid Yousuf, has been lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. India’s National Investigation Agency had arrested Shahid Yousuf after summoning him to its headquarters in Delhi on October 24, 2017.

The Human Rights Commission of occupied Kashmir has called for identification of the victims buried in 2,080 unmarked graves found in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region, using DNA profiling and other forensic examinations. The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in an application asked the commission to ensure dignity of Kashmiri political prisoners in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

In New Delhi, India’s Enforcement Directorate has issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in connection with a false case registered against him in 2001.—KMS