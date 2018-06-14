IOK turned into police state: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has demanded immediate release of all illegal detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails so that they are able to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar said that the occupied territory had been turned into a police state where every voice of dissent was being curbed and crushed with military and police might.

He said that thousands of Kashmiris were languishing in different Indian jails like Tihar and various prisons of Jammu region of occupied Kashmir like Amphala, Jammu, Udhampur, Hiranagar, Kathua and Kot Bhalwal. “From 14-year-old adolescents to eighty-year-old men to ailing women are facing wrath in jails and on a daily basis many more are being arrested and put behind the bars,” he said. He pointed out that the Indian government was using brute force to halt the Kashmiris’ march to freedom but failed to succeed in its nefarious designs.

“Today we have many including resistance leaders Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar languishing in Tihar Jail who were actually abducted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and shifted to Tihar Jail under frivolous and concocted charges.—KMS