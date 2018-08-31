IOK strike cripples life on 2nd day

Demonstrations against Article 35-A tinkering

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown, marked by forceful demonstrations, was observed on the second consecutive day, today, against India’s attempts to repeal through its judiciary the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution. Article 35-A grants special privileges and rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and bars non-Kashmiris from buying property in the territory.

Normal life remained paralyzed in Kashmir Valley, Chenab Valley, Doda, Bhaderwah, Banihal, Thathri, Gandoh, Gool, Ramban, Mahore, Banihal, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Kargil in Ladakh. Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

The Indian Supreme Court adjourned the hearing into the petitions seeking repeal of the constitutional provision till January 2019.

The occupation authorities continued to impose restrictions in Srinagar and other areas by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations. The authorities did not even allow people to offer Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Badgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Sopore, Hajin, Kupwara and other areas and staged forceful anti-India demonstrations. Raising high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, the protesters said that they would resist the abrogation of the Article 35-A tooth and nail.

The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the harassment of the families of freedom activists including the arrest of Syed Slahuddin’s son and father of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo by the Indian forces.

The APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement in Srinagar urged the people of occupied Kashmir to boycott the upcoming local bodies and panchayat elections in the territory. The occupation authorities booked four youth under black law, Public Safety Act, in Rajouri district.

Massive protests erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Arigam area of Pulwama district, today. Indian troops set ablaze the two residential houses of two freedom activists in Amshipora area of Shopian district. Three Indian soldiers were injured when two search parties opened fire at each other at in Chandaji area of Bandipora district.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter held a demonstration in, Islamabad, today, while a protest rally was taken out in Muzaffarabad against India’s attempts to repeal Article 35-A.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a demonstration in front of the National Press Club, Islamabad, today, against India’s attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders addressing the demonstration warned India that the Kashmiris would frustrate all its conspiracies against the Article 35-A.

The speakers said that on one side India was trying to suppress the ongoing liberation movement through military might and on the other was conspiring to change the demography of the territory. They said that for the purpose now India was using its judiciary. They also strongly condemned the use of brute force by the Indian troops against the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

The speakers included the APHC-AJK Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Rafique Dar, Ahmed Nawaz, Showkat Hussain Butt and Abdul Hameed Lone.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad, the male and female students of Kashmir University took out a rally in Muzaffarabad in support of the retention of the Article 35-A. The rally, held under the auspices of Srinagar-based Jammu and Kashmir International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, headed by noted human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. It started from the gate of the university in which besides the professor, political and social figures also participated.

The participants of the rally marched from the university gate to CMH amid slogans against Indian judicial onslaught and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Professor Dr Nisar Hamdani, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Aziz Ahmed Ghazali, Shaukat Javaid Mir, Professor Ilyas Afridi, Professor Dr Rehana Sarwar, Shahid-ul-Haq, Marryam Ashfaq, Kiran Ansar and Bushra Hashmi in their addresses urged India to stop its conspiracies to convert Muslim majority into minority in occupied Kashmir.—KMS

