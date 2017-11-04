IOK school teacher jailed for seeking Azadi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Mohammed Yousuf Ganai, 36, a government school teacher from Tirch area of Kupwara district, has been languishing in jail for the last eight months despite the court giving him bail in August in the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) case slapped against him in March.

Yousuf Ganai, son of a government teacher, Ghulam Qadir Ganai, hails from a well-off family of Tirch village of Kupwara district, with fruit cultivation being the family trade. Yousuf has done M.Sc in Mathematics from Kashmir University and was appointed a teacher in 2003 in the Saduganga Kandi Middle School, where he is presently on suspension.

His youngest brother, Abdul Wahid Ganai, in a media interview in Srinagar said that in July 2016, when popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, was martyred by Indian troops, people from entire occupied Kashmir came out on the streets and started protests.

He said that his elder brother, who is a member of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and a pro-freedom activist, also started taking part in protests like everyone in the area.

But Indian forces targeted him specifically because of his association with the freedom movement and the influence of Jamaat on their family.

He said, “Our house was raided many times, but they failed to arrest my brother, who was on the run during the people’s uprising of 2016. They caught him when he was going to visit a lawyer in Kupwara to consult for his bail order as there were already nine FIRs against him registered by the Kupwara police.”

Abdul Wahid Ganai said those days whatever incident would happen in the village or in adjacent areas, like protests or even a fire incident, the police would blame Yousuf and lodge an FIR against him.

He said, Mohammed Yousuf is the eldest among five brothers. Married in 2009, he has two little daughters and two sons, he added.

When asked whether Yousuf had thoughts for his job before taking part in protests, he replied, “Whenever we meet our brother in jail, he only says one thing: don’t worry, everything will be fine; if mothers of Kashmir can sacrifice their sons, why can’t I sacrifice my job?”—KMS