IOK regime prolonging illegal detention of Aalam: JKML

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that the puppet administration is prolonging the illegal detention of the party Chairman and senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt.

A JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Masarrat Aalam Butt was brought to Srinagar from Kot Bhalwal Jail of Jammu region and was produced before a court on Monday for the hearing of a false case registered against him in Kothi Bagh Police Station in 2010. He said that the Masarrat Aalam was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, where after hearing the arguments, the judge fixed the next hearing of the said case on 23rd of June. He said that after the hearing, the JKML Chairman was taken back to Kot Bhalwal Jail.

The spokesman said that the detention order against Masarrat Aalam Butt under draconian law for the 36th time was had expired on May 15 but despite that he was being implicated in fictitious cases and kept behind the bars which was the worst human rights violation. He said that the puppet regime instead of honouring the court orders was ignoring all norms and rules and subjecting the JKML Chairman to political vengeance.—KMS