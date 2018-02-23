IOK regime begins process to re-notify another firing range

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet administration has started the process to re-notify another firing range for the Indian Army in the territory.

A Srinagar-based English Daily Greater Kashmir quoting official documents reported that the Home Ministry of the territory has set the ball rolling for authorizing the Indian forces to use 404 kanals of land at Jhullas village in Poonch for artillery practice.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the sub-section (2) of the Manoeuvres, Field Firing and Artillery Practice Act, 1938, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby defines an area of land measuring 404 kanals and 13 marlas situated at village Jhullas in district Poonch as an area for carrying out field firing and artillery practice for a period of ten years,” reads the notification issued by principal secretary Home, R.K. Goyal, on February 12.

The puppet regime has also asked the local public to file objections, if any, against the use of land as field firing range by the Indian Army.

The daily reported that the field firing range is being used by the Army since early 70s. “The land has been acquired by the Army way back. It is mandatory for forces to obtain permission under law governing the field firing ranges irrespective of the title of the land,” it quoted a source as having said.

In the past three years, the PDP-BJP regime has already notified four firing ranges for use of the Indian Army and paramilitary personnel in different parts of the occupied territory. Of them, three were re-notified as forces had lost rights to use them for the purposes.—KMS