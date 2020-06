IOK records three more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 80

Srinagar

In occupied, two more Covid-19 patients died, today, taking the total number of fatalities in the territory due to the deadly pandemic to 80.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the latest fatalities are those of three women, a 40-year-old from Safakadal area of Srinagar, a 55-year-old from Tujan, Pulwama district, and an 80-year-old from Khudwani area of Kulgam in the Kashmir Valley.

The woman from Srinagar passed away at Chest Disease (CD) hospital. Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD Hospital said that the woman was admitted to the hospital on June 14 after testing positive for Covid-19. He added that she had underlying heart ailment and was diabetic.

The woman from Pulwama passed away at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences. Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent at the hospital said that the woman was referred from SMHS hospital on June 16 as a case of meningioma (brain tumor) with obstructive sleep apnea. He added that the patient died early morning due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

The Kulgam woman died at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar. She was admitted to the hospital on June 18 where her swab sample was taken for COVID-19 testing the same day. She died, today, and her swab sample also tested COVID-19 positive.

The elderly also had underlying comorbidities related to chest and kidney, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary, said.

With these thee fatalities, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus has risen in occupied Kashmir to 80 comprising 70 in the Valley, nine in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

Pertinently, the occupied territory, till Friday night, reported 6,424 Covid-19 cases out of which 4,374 are in the Valley, 1,306 in Jammu division and 744 in Ladakh region.—KMS