IOK put under siege ahead of Indian Republic Day

Hurriyat leaders denounce restrictions, frisking

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have put the entire territory under siege in the name of so-called security measures ahead of Indian Republic Day, today.

The authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

People complained of facing huge inconvenience due to frequent search and frisking of vehicles in Srinagar and other districts of the occupied territory during the past few days.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leaders and organizations including the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Muslim League, National Front, Tehreek-e-Mazahmat, Peoples League, Peoples Freedom League, Muslim Conference, International Forum for Justice, Youngmen’s League, Tehreek-e-Istiqamat, JKLF-R, Muhammad Yasin Atai, their separate statements in Srinagar said that India had no moral or constitutional right to celebrate its Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir as it had occupied the territory against the will of Kashmiri people.

They urged the Kashmiris to completely boycott the official functions on the day to convey a message to New Delhi that they reject its illegal occupation.—KMS